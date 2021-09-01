Cancel
Washington, MO

Union park board votes to lower food truck fees

By Geoff Folsom, folsomg@emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood trucks and other vendors could soon get a break of 50 percent or more on the price to set up at events in Union parks. Union’s park advisory board voted 9-0 Thursday to recommend lowering the parks department vendor fees for events like Founders Day and the Fourth of July fireworks show. The change would lower the fee for for-profit vendors, like food trucks, to $50 from the current $175. The fee for nonprofit food vendors, like the Lions or Rotary clubs, would drop to $25 from the current $100.

