Union park board votes to lower food truck fees

Food trucks and other vendors could soon get a break of 50 percent or more on the price to set up at events in Union parks. Union’s park advisory board voted 9-0 Thursday to recommend lowering the parks department vendor fees for events like Founders Day and the Fourth of July fireworks show. The change would lower the fee for for-profit vendors, like food trucks, to $50 from the current $175. The fee for nonprofit food vendors, like the Lions or Rotary clubs, would drop to $25 from the current $100.