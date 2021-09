OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) — If you’re going to present a fake COVID vaccination card, you might want to make sure it’s spelled right. A woman from the southwest suburbs is in a Honolulu jail after being caught with a counterfeit vaccine card. Chloe Mrozak of Oak Lawn arrived Monday, Aug. 23 after uploading the fake vaccine card to avoid Hawaii’s mandatory 10-day quarantine, authorities said. (Credit: CBS) State investigators arrested Mrozak, 24, when she went to the airport Saturday for her flight home. Investigators were able to identify Mrozak based on a distinctive tattoo on her hip, which authorities found on her...