Spanish architect and engineer Santiago Calatrava has unveiled the design of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, UAE. The 15,000 square meters pavilion stands as a "symbolic interpretation of the flow of movement", designed with carefully curated lines and spaces that blend with its surroundings of greenery, shaded arcades, and cantilevered wings. The national monument is set to create an immersive, multisensory experience for visitors from both an architectural standpoint, as well as integrated cinematic features, introducing them to the history, culture, and futuristic innovations of the UAE.