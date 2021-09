Aug. 30-Sept. 5: Results from the Seattle Mariners, Hillsboro Hops, Vancouver Canadians and more baseball news.Here's a daily track of baseball results and news: TUESDAY, AUG. 31 Pro baseball Mariners 4, Astros 0 — What a moment at T-Mobile Park: Abraham Toro fouled off pitch after pitch, and then finally connected for a grand slam homer in the bottom of the eighth inning for Seattle — off the pitcher he had been traded for at the MLB trade deadline, Kendall Graveman of Houston. Seattle players were sad and upset to see Graveman traded, as he had become one of the...