Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 preseason has come to a close, I wanted to revisit the datapoints I looked at in my Mid-Preseason Datapoints Article. If you like to see trends you can reference what the datapoints looked like, and how they compare to the results of the entire preseason. I am also going to pose more questions than commentary for you the readers to answer in the comments. Another personal goal was to see how the datapoint compared to my film study, research, and articles either confirming or allowing me to learn more about the players as I make my 53-man roster prediction from everything I’ve learned through the preseason to conclude the article.