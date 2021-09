Here’s the thing about former first lady Vicky Cayetano running for governor: It may have been unexpected, but it makes sense. Unexpected because, during her time as Hawaii’s first lady, from when she married Gov. Ben Cayetano in May 1997 to the end of his term in office in 2002, she didn’t have that gleam in her eye like she wanted to take the wheel. She wasn’t elbowing Ben in the ribs to get in front of cameras, sliding past him to commandeer the microphone, cutting deals on the side.