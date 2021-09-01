Blinn football team to open season Saturday at home against Southern Shreveport
BRENHAM — The Blinn football team will kick off the season against Southern Shreveport at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cub Stadium. Blinn went 1-7 overall and 0-7 in Region XIV Conference play last season, which was held last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Buccaneers are returning to a traditional fall schedule this year with a nine-game regular season. They will open league play at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at home against Kilgore.theeagle.com
