CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brenham, TX

Blinn football team to open season Saturday at home against Southern Shreveport

By Eagle staff report
Bryan College Station Eagle
 8 days ago

BRENHAM — The Blinn football team will kick off the season against Southern Shreveport at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cub Stadium. Blinn went 1-7 overall and 0-7 in Region XIV Conference play last season, which was held last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Buccaneers are returning to a traditional fall schedule this year with a nine-game regular season. They will open league play at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at home against Kilgore.

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brenham, TX
Brenham, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Spring, TX
Brenham, TX
Sports
City
Kilgore, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Open Season#Fall Schedule#Covid 19 Pandemic#American Football#Buccaneers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden White House moves to oust Trump appointees from advisory boards

The White House has reached out to several former Trump administration officials to ask for their resignations from various advisory boards to which former President Trump appointed them at the end of his term. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters at a briefing that officials asked for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court justices returning to the courtroom for first time since pandemic began

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments in its ornate courtroom when the new term begins in October, the court said Wednesday. The justices have not met together in the courtroom since the pandemic shut down the court building in March 2020. The justices heard oral argument by telephone conference call for all of the past term and the last part of the one before that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy