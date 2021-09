The Houston Texans just made their third trade in eight days, this time with the Seattle Seahawks. Nick Caserio is wheeling and dealing cornerback’s like they’re going out of style. First was the trade with the New York Giants on August 16th that got Keion Crossen to the Big Apple. On August 23rd, the Texans traded with the Green Bay Packers for corner Ka’Dar Hollman. Then on August 24th, the Houston Texans called up the Seattle Seahawks and acquired some draft capital.