Local groups asking for volunteers to help arriving Afghan refugees
Local groups are stepping in to personally help out the scores of Afghan refugees arriving in Washington — but they very much are in need of volunteers. Aneelah Afzali, executive director of the American Muslim Empowerment Network — a branch of the Muslim Association of Puget Sound — has been on the ground organizing teams of people to help with everything from picking up families at Sea-Tac, to providing temporary housing, to buying groceries and household items.mynorthwest.com
