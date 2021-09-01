Cancel
Local groups asking for volunteers to help arriving Afghan refugees

By Nicole Jennings
Local groups are stepping in to personally help out the scores of Afghan refugees arriving in Washington — but they very much are in need of volunteers. Aneelah Afzali, executive director of the American Muslim Empowerment Network — a branch of the Muslim Association of Puget Sound — has been on the ground organizing teams of people to help with everything from picking up families at Sea-Tac, to providing temporary housing, to buying groceries and household items.

