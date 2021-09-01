Cancel
Gas prices expected to rise in Hurricane Ida's wake

By TYLER STOCKS tstocks@newsargus.com
Goldsboro News-Argus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGasoline prices are expected to increase through the end of the week, following a brief shutdown of two main fuel lines by Colonial Pipeline over the weekend. The shutdown was a precautionary measure as Hurricane Ida made landfall off the coast of Louisiana, company officials said. Colonial Pipeline announced Tuesday...

