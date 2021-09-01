Annual dog walk set for Oct. 3

The Lakeshore Humane Society will hold its 17th Annual Pat McGee Memorial Dog Walk on Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Lakeshore Humane Society Adoption Center, 431 E. Chestnut St. in Dunkirk. This event is named in honor of the late New York state Sen. Pat McGee who worked to fight animal cruelty and supported Buster’s Law, also known as the Felony Animal Cruelty Law. The same day and location, the society will also hold a drive-through, pre-sale Weidner’s Chicken Barbecue fundraiser, as well as a basket raffle. These activities are rain or shine.