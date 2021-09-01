Water break causes chaos

A boil-water and conservation order will remain in effect for all residential and industrial users of the city of Dunkirk system after a major water main break early Tuesday. City officials were hoping all users would have water service back by Tuesday night as many city residents received a rude awakening when nothing came out of faucets in the morning. “Some areas of the city we were able to isolate and supply from reserve tanks,” Mayor Wilfred Rosas said. “Unfortunately, we can’t use this system for the whole city.”