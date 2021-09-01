Cassadaga gears up for Labor Day weekend

Cassadaga will be a busy place during the upcoming Labor Day weekend, which begins Saturday with “CassadagaMan.”. This is not for the faint of heart and includes a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run. It all starts at Cassadaga Beach on Park Avenue at 8 a.m. Register or volunteer at www.coachmarkwilson.com. This event has attracted participants from around the country and has more than 165 entrants. Even if you don’t want to participate, spectators are welcome to join the excitement. There will be live music and food on the beach most of the day.