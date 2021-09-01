Cancel
Toro slams old team, connects in 8th as M’s beat Astros 4-0

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a grand slam against a player he was traded for last month, connecting in the eighth inning and sending the Seattle Mariners over the Houston Astros 4-0. Toro’s homer came off former Mariners reliever Kendall Gravemen — they were both part of a four-player swap on July 27. The Astros rallied Monday night against Joe Smith, who also was part of that trade, for a 4-3 win. Toro turned the tables the next night with his first career slam. Toro hit his third home run against the Astros since being dealt.

