Local businesswoman Janie Marksberry said Tuesday she will file papers to run for East District County Commissioner in the November 2022 election. Marksberry has lived most of her life in Daviess County. She grew up on a dairy farm in the Philpot area and has lived on the east side for the last 21 years. She resides with her husband, Carl Ringwall, and they have operated Pleasant Valley Stables since 2000.