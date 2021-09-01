CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marchese named dean of URI College of Engineering

By James Bessette
Providence Business News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH KINGSTOWN – Anthony J. Marchese is coming cross country to lead the University of Rhode Island’s College of Engineering. URI recently announced that Marchese, who served as associate dean for academic and student affairs at Colorado State University’s Walter L. Scott Jr. College of Engineering, has been named dean of URI’s College of Engineering. URI said Marchese will succeed outgoing dean Raymond Wright, who is retiring after 14 years, and will begin his tenure Jan. 1, 2022.

