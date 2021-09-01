Letter: The need for conservation funding is now
North Dakota has a proud tradition of engaging with our natural resources. Agricultural producers cover nearly 90% of North Dakota’s total land area, coming in at more than 39 million acres. We lead the nation in honey production, as well as crops like spring wheat, flaxseed and canola. We have more wildlife refuges than any other state, offering opportunities for viewing and birding for North Dakota residents and tourists alike. And families across the state share a passion for hunting and fishing that have brought North Dakotans together for generations.bismarcktribune.com
