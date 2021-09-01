Cancel
Economy

Letter: The need for conservation funding is now

Bismarck Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Dakota has a proud tradition of engaging with our natural resources. Agricultural producers cover nearly 90% of North Dakota’s total land area, coming in at more than 39 million acres. We lead the nation in honey production, as well as crops like spring wheat, flaxseed and canola. We have more wildlife refuges than any other state, offering opportunities for viewing and birding for North Dakota residents and tourists alike. And families across the state share a passion for hunting and fishing that have brought North Dakotans together for generations.

Letter: Get federal relief aid to the people

This Labor Day, we at the North Dakota AFL-CIO would like you to think about the working people of North Dakota, but also the $1 billion of federal relief money meant to go to working people that is tied up at the Bank of North Dakota right now. This $1...
Land and Water Conservation Fund accepts applications

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for the Fiscal Year 2021 Land and Water Conservation Fund. Congress created the 50/50 matching grant program in 1964 to safeguard natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage, and to provide recreation opportunities. It's funded by offshore oil and gas royalties, and provides money for such things as campgrounds and playgrounds.
Letter: Conservation authority working on Virgil dam problems

This letter is in response to 13-year-old Morgan Mitchell's front-page opinion piece, "Four Mile Creek neglected by conservation authority," published on Aug. 19. One of the objectives of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority is to further the conservation and restoration of the natural environment and this is a responsibility that is taken very seriously.
Conservation Fund to present options for protecting coastal municipal drinking water sources

350 Oregon Central Coast, MidCoast Watersheds Council, and Citizens for a Better Lincoln County are sponsoring a Zoom presentation by John Wros of The Conservation Fund to describe how central Oregon coast communities can take steps to protect and enlarge their municipal drinking water sources. The live virtual presentation will be held 7:00 pm, Friday, September 10th. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3505677534.
Great Bay conservation gets $600,000-plus in federal funds

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced with Sen. Maggie Hassan and Congressman Chris Pappas, all D-NH, that Great Bay was awarded two different federal grants through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Estuarine Research Reserve System to support important regional conservation efforts. The first award, for $549,923, will...
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In North Dakota

There are places in North Dakota that are okay to live in. Most of these cities listed here have been ranked by Roadsnacks using data and science. They factored in crime rates, poverty levels, median income rates, unemployment, quality of education, and healthcare.
House subdistricts eyed for tribal nations in North Dakota redistricting

Voter groups' push to split North Dakota's legislative districts in half for House seats hasn't gained traction with lawmakers, but the concept might come into play for tribal nations. The Legislature's Redistricting Committee meets Wednesday in Fargo, next in a series of rapid-fire meetings to reapportion legislative districts, using the...
Letter: Budget work needed

We just received the Burleigh County Notice of 2021 Estimated Property Tax Changes. Compared to 2020, the dollar change results are as follows:. Burleigh County: a 23.1% increase. - This is on top of the State’s recent takeover of county social services programs to the tune of 20 mills or...
Letter: We need a cure for debt of our nation

After losing power in the last election it seems that our Republican politicians in Washington have suddenly become keenly concerned about budget deficits and the national debt. One can only ask where they have been for the last 20 years when the debt was exploding and they had the power to do something about it.
Stabenow sees ‘robust’ conservation funding in reconciliation bill

Congress should provide $30 billion for climate-friendly agricultural practices and organic production in the upcoming reconciliation bill, said five dozen farm, environmental, and food groups in a letter to Democratic leaders on Wednesday. The USDA would see a $135 billion increase in spending over 10 years under the budget resolution that set the so-called reconciliation… » Read More.
Bering Sea crabbers talk shutdown, facing biomass disaster head on

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced on Friday, Sept. 3, that the Bristol Bay red king crab fishery would be closed for the 2021-22 season, for the first time in 25 years. The announcement came in advance of the management decision-making process, providing the crab fleet time to make any possible adjustments.
US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
Only In Tennessee

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Frosty Precipitation This Winter In Tennessee

The winter season in Tennessee can be a bit of a beast, especially since the state can’t seem to make up its mind from day to day. This year, however, the new publication of the Farmers’ Almanac seems to indicate that the winter season is going to be a bit more consistent than we may […] The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Frosty Precipitation This Winter In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
96-5 The Fox

Beautiful North Dakota Home Found Full Of Dead Animals

There's a beautiful home just east of Rugby, North Dakota that is full of dead animals. Now, before you become concerned, I guess I should be a little more specific. Dead animals, that have been mounted by numerous taxidermists from all over. John Seil and his son Ryan have amassed...
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In New Mexico

Where are the worst places to live in New Mexico? It is a question that many people ask themselves when considering moving or traveling to new parts of the country. Some people want to be close enough for work, while others just want a change of scenery and some land for their family.
Quail, Pheasant Groups React To Farm Bill

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the acceptance of 2.8 million acres into the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) so far in 2021. The positive news will help stem the tide of the 3 million acres also set to expire from contract on September 30th. The Habitat Organization remains focused on advocating for additional CRP signup opportunities and increased incentives to assist the nation’s private landowners and agricultural communities in meeting a 27-million-acre program cap by the end of fiscal year 2023. CRP remains the country’s single most effective conservation tool creating wildlife habitat, improving water quality, protecting soil health, ensuring climate resiliency, and safeguarding robust rural economies.
'We need equity and we need it now': Protesters urge Columbia to reconsider use of American Rescue Plan Act funds

The Columbia City Council meeting Tuesday night was marked by perspectives on how federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act should be allocated. Protesters met outside City Hall prior to the meeting to rally for ways they think the money should be used, contrary to the city's current plans for its use. Speakers at the rally pushed for the council to reconsider the use of funds.

