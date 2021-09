August 28, 2021 - Here are the operational updates for the Dixie Fire from the Lassen National Forest for Saturday, August 28, 2021. This page will be updated. The Grizzly/Walker spot fire has become very active this afternoon and has stood up a sizable and very visible column. Both the Grizzly spot and the Walker Spot have burned together south of Genesee Valley Road, and fire managers say the column is in the Wards Creek area, south of where those two fires merged.