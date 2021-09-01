Cancel
A Local's Guide to Armenia

By Elise Morto n
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving begun her career as a photojournalist at a local Armenian news agency, Nazik Armenakyan was struck by the lack of opportunities for photographers in her home country. In 2012, she co-founded 4Plus, a pioneering non-profit aiming to develop documentary photography as a profession and create dialogue surrounding key issues impacting Armenia. Its work sheds light on topics largely shrouded in silence, including life on the margins of society and the experiences of women.

