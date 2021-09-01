Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BMW Shows That Luxury Brands Can Pull Off ‘Common Prosperity’

By Anjani Trivedi
Washington Post
 7 days ago

BMW AG is set to effectively bail out its flailing Chinese joint-venture partner. For the German carmaker, that’s a smart move. BMW’s China unit is close to a deal to buy production assets worth $252 million from the parent of its main partner, Brilliance Auto, Bloomberg News reported citing people familiar with the matter. The information was disclosed at a creditors’ meeting for Brilliance Auto on Tuesday. State-owned, Shenyang-based Huachen Automotive Group Holding Co., the parent, has been navigating a bankruptcy restructuring process since last November after it defaulted on 6.5 billion yuan ($1 billion) of debt. The deal, if approved, would allow it to pay down some of its borrowings.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Cars#Bmw Ag#Volkswagen Ag#Bloomberg Lp#Bmw Ag#Chinese#German#Brilliance Auto#Bloomberg News#Volkswagen Ag#Mercedes Benz Ag#Reuters#Daiwa#Bloomberg Lp#Bloomberg Opinion#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Audi
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Related
Chinatheedgemarkets.com

What 'common prosperity' means and why Xi wants it

HONG KONG (Sept 6): Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a campaign to remake the world's second-biggest economy with an emphasis on "common prosperity". The hope is that a mix of policy moves, market forces, and philanthropy will address the country's wide and persistent wealth gap, which could become a political threat to the ruling Communist Party if left unchecked.
Economytheedgemarkets.com

BMW orders up US$24b of batteries as EV demand grows

(Sept 6): BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Intel to invest up to $95B in European chip-making amid US expansion

Intel Corp. plans to build new chip-making facilities in Europe valued at up to $95 billion, responding to a cross-border race to add manufacturing capacity at a time of a global chip-supply crunch. Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday said the company was planning two chip factories at...
BusinessWashington Post

Ford Bites Apple for a Taste of Tesla

The car business has a rich history of mavericks. Lee Iacocca brought Chrysler Corp. back from the brink in the 1980s. Alan Mulally mortgaged Ford Motor Co.’s blue oval to steer away from bankruptcy in 2008. Carlos Ghosn had that magic-trunk trick. When it comes to the new age of electrics and autonomy, Tesla Inc. can only be understood as an extension of Elon Musk.
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Mexico car production drops to 2020 levels on chips

(Bloomberg) – Mexico’s auto production level this year is expected to be similar to 2020, due to a global semiconductor shortage that caused production plants to run at just over 50% capacity in August. Last month, the country produced 21% fewer vehicles than the previous year, when production was already...
BusinessValueWalk

Alibaba Jumps Into China’s “Common Prosperity” Bandwagon With $15.5 Billion

Chinese technology and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will invest $15.5 billion by 2025 in support of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” initiative, according to local media. Spruce Point Is In The Green With Its Short Positions This Year [Exclusive]. Spruce Point Research Activism Partners was up...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

VW CEO fears chips will be in short supply for years to come

MUNICH (Sept 6): First, carmakers thought the worst of the chip shortage would be in the first half of the year. Then, it was the third quarter. Now, the heads of Germany’s automakers are pushing back even further their estimations of when the supply issue will stop constraining car production.
Businesskfgo.com

Qualcomm says it will supply chip for new Renault electric vehicle

(Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc on Monday said it will supply a key computing chip for the digital dashboard in a new Renault SA electric vehicle. San Diego, California-based Qualcomm, the world’s biggest supplier of key semiconductors in mobile phones, has been expanding into vehicles with chips that can power dashboards and infotainment systems at the same time. The company earlier this year announced a deal with General Motors Co to use Qualcomm chips.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Daimler CEO says carmakers could face chip shortage into 2023

Ahead of the Munich IAA car show, the first major global-scale motor industry event since the onset of pandemic outbreak, Stuttgart-based German automotive industry giant Daimler AG Chief Executive Ola Källenius said on Sunday that a soaring demand for semiconductors meant that the global automotive giants would more likely to struggle to cope up with a worsening chip-shortage at least until end-2023, raising an alarming bell for a swathe of automakers, most of which had already been forced to downsize or halt production lines due to a sweeping semiconductor shortage.
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

Alibaba frightens investors with a $15 billion donation to “Common Prosperity.”

Alibaba frightens investors with a $15 billion donation to “Common Prosperity.”. Alibaba, one of China’s most valuable technology companies, saw its stock price plummet after it declared a donation in support of Beijing’s “shared prosperity” program. The decision has caused some investors to be concerned about more Chinese rules aimed at some of the country’s biggest internet companies.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Xi's common prosperity becomes financial black box

HONG KONG, Sept 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" is turning into a financial black box. Alibaba (9988.HK) and Tencent (0700.HK) have each pledged $15.5 billion to the Chinese president's cause to ease inequality. Investors, though, are in the dark on how these huge sums will be deployed.
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Xi tests ‘common prosperity’ policies in Alibaba’s home province

(Sept 1): To understand what President Xi Jinping envisions in his calls for “common prosperity,” look to the pilot program underway in the wealthy province of Zhejiang, home to 65 million people and some of China’s most successful private companies. Xi’s mounting campaign to spread the wealth has sent shock...
Economyfreightwaves.com

Auto industry short on more than just chips — Transmission

Most automakers rely on “just-in-time” manufacturing to optimize production. That model requires precise coordination throughout every link in the global supply chain. And that’s where AIT Worldwide Logistics comes in. AIT’s automotive logistics professionals are the experts at developing resilient, scalable solutions for OEM and Tier 1 supply chains across Asia, Europe, and North America. AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — just-in-time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics.
TechnologyBBC

Why is there a chip shortage?

The tech industry is at a crunch point. Today, millions of products - cars, washing machines, smartphones, and more - rely on computer chips, also known as semiconductors. And right now, there just aren't enough of them to meet industry demand. As a result, many popular products are in short supply.

Comments / 0

Community Policy