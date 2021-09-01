BMW Shows That Luxury Brands Can Pull Off ‘Common Prosperity’

BMW AG is set to effectively bail out its flailing Chinese joint-venture partner. For the German carmaker, that’s a smart move. BMW’s China unit is close to a deal to buy production assets worth $252 million from the parent of its main partner, Brilliance Auto, Bloomberg News reported citing people familiar with the matter. The information was disclosed at a creditors’ meeting for Brilliance Auto on Tuesday. State-owned, Shenyang-based Huachen Automotive Group Holding Co., the parent, has been navigating a bankruptcy restructuring process since last November after it defaulted on 6.5 billion yuan ($1 billion) of debt. The deal, if approved, would allow it to pay down some of its borrowings.