District 88 mask policy

Protecting children in school is the most important job of a school district. When a school district is negligent in protecting children, that school district can incur major liability issues. By not following CDC guidelines of masking in school, District 88 is endangering children’s health, and thus risking major liability issues. Therefore the school board needs to consider reversing its mask policy for both safety and liability reasons. The children under 12 have no protection from COVID, except a mask.