Montpelier Ladies Golf

Eighteen ladies showed up on August 25 for a beautiful, sunny ladies day. After dividing into six teams with three players on each team, they were told to play a regular scramble and to keep track of putts. A value was then assigned to each item, a chip-in was worth 3 points (which none of the teams achieved), a 1 putt was worth 2 points, a 2 putt was worth 1 point, and 3 putts and above were 0 points (which none of the teams did). After the round was played, the points were added up and subtracted from the score on the round. The strategy of the day was to play well and try to get a 1 putt, which sometimes meant taking a ball that was just off the green, rather than a ball on the green that would be far enough away to probably cause 2 putts. With the ball off the green, there would be a chance for a chip-in or definitely get close enough for a 1 putt.