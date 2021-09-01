A Local's Guide to Dubai, UAE

For England-born, Dhaka-based art enthusiast Nadia Samdani, the time for Bangladesh is now. Whether it’s for the business opportunities (lots of start-ups have found a home in the capital) or the cultural cachet being created as we speak, Samdani wants the world to know that there’s more to her country than what they might see on the news. And with her art foundation, a successful biennial, and a soon-to-open sculpture park, Samdani is part of a new generation of Bangladeshis working tirelessly to build the modern face of the capital.