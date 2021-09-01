Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies-the Inc. 5000

Times Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhistic Ranks No. 236 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,890 Percent. Inc. magazine today revealed that Whistic is No. 236 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Sorensen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americas#Inc#The 2021 Inc 5000#American#Intuit#Zappos#Whistic Profile#Betterment#Vonage#Qualtrics#About Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessTimes Union

LEFCON, LLC Moves Up in the Inc. 5000 - Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. LEFCON, LLC, a national technology support company, is proud to announce that it has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. This year the company ranks No. 1120 compared to 2020 when it landed at No. 1332, the increase represents three-year growth of 432 percent.
Albany County, NYTimes Union

ELO Digital Office USA Relocates North American Headquarters to Miami

Move from Boston to Miami addresses growing market needs in the Americas. ELO Digital Office USA enabling businesses to improve collaboration and digitalize information management, announced today the relocation of its North American headquarters from Boston (MA) to Miami (FL). With this relocation also comes the opening of a branch office in Minneapolis (MN). The new locations will better serve customers throughout the United States and the Americas.
New York City, NYTimes Union

Kalepa, the Commercial InsureTech Leader, Raises $14MM from Inspired Capital to Scale Its AI-Powered Underwriting Platform

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Kalepa, the leader in Efficient Frontier commercial insurance, today announces that it has raised a $14MM Series A led by Inspired Capital, with participation from previous investor IA Ventures. Leading fintech operators and experts in embedded finance also joined the round, including Gokul Rajaram of Doordash, Coinbase, and formerly of Google, Jackie Reses, formerly of Square, and Henry Ward of Carta. This financing will fuel Kalepa’s launch of an MGA—Kalepa Insurance Services—to further accelerate Kalepa’s mission of partnering with leading commercial insurers to deliver Efficient Frontier insurance to businesses across the country.
Hudson, NYTimes Union

Hudson Valley firm with unique technology is on the NASDAQ exchange

A Hudson Valley company operated by a former General Electric executive has made the jump from penny stock status to the NASDAQ stock exchange and the result has been a rapid rise in interest. “It was quite exciting,” Sono-Tek Chairman and CEO Chris Coccio said of the company’s Aug. 27...
Marketsclevelandstar.com

Inspire Investing Parent Recognized Again On The Inc. 5000 List Of Most Successful Private Companies

For the second consecutive year, faith-based investing firm Inspire Investing's parent earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / For the second year in a row, Inspire Impact Group, parent company of faith-based investing industry leader, Inspire Investing, has made the Inc. 5000 list - the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Inspire came in at number 841 overall and 48th in the financial services industry, posting a 578% three-year revenue growth figure from 2017 to 2020. This growth places Inspire in the top 20% of all who made it on the highly publicized list.
Lenexa, KSpetsplusmag.com

SmarterPaw Named to Inc. Magazine’s Prestigious Inc. 500/5000

(PRESS RELEASE) LENEXA, KS – SmarterPaw, LLC, parent company of award-winning pet product brands Meowijuana and Doggijuana, is recognized and awarded the 2021 Inc. 500/5,000 award for the second year in a row. SmarterPaw is officially ranked 610th on Inc.’s prestigious 2021 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies and is based on the brand’s achievements in category innovation and an impressive three-year revenue growth of 789%.
Real EstatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Fastest Growing Housing Markets

The U.S. is in the midst of one of the greatest housing booms in history. Demand for houses was high throughout the 2010s, declined sharply in 2020 amid the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, then returned to high levels in 2021, pushing the median price for a home higher than it has ever been. […]
Greenville, NCWNCT

Four Greenville-based companies recognized by Inc. Magazine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four Greenville-based companies have received good marks in INC Magazine’s “5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America” report. Three of the four businesses are tech companies and one is a commercial real estate company. Coming in 850th place was Grover Gaming with 574% growth in three years. It was followed by Appogee, Integrative Mobile and The Overton Group.
BusinessTimes Union

Keyfactor Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000, Representing the Fastest Growing Digital Identity and IoT Security Business in America

Company Recognized for the Second Consecutive Year with 314% Revenue Growth. Keyfactor, the pioneer of PKI as-a-Service and leader in machine identity management, ranked as fastest growing machine identity management provider on the 2021 Inc. Magazine Inc. 5000, an annual ranking of America’s fastest growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within America’s privately held business sector.
BusinessTimes Union

Sandler Partners Celebrates 12 Consecutive Years on Inc.'s Top 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Sandler Partners, one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and a leading technology services master agent and distributor, announces its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list for the 12th year in a row. The master agency attributes its success to having the best agents in the industry, supportive provider partners, and a talented service-oriented employee team.
BusinessTimes Union

Clovity ranks in the top 25% of Fastest Growing US Companies on the Inc. 5000 List in One of the Most Challenging Global Economic Years

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. Last week, Clovity received its biggest validation to date in its drive for growth by earning a very strong ranking on the Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies in America. Making this list means that Clovity shares this honor with the top .07% of companies in this country with recent notable members like Microsoft, Oracle, Apple, Salesforce, Qualcomm, PayPal, Dell, and HP. During a global downturn unlike many have seen in their lifetime, Clovity was able to grow at nearly 400% over the last 3 years. An astounding feat in normal economic times, the company is extremely proud of the way it was able to evolve in a manner that not only achieved tremendous growth but also contribute to the nation’s response to the pandemic through its IoT deployments and their proprietary software, CSensorNet.
BusinessTimes Union

ImageLink Adopts Consumer-Driven Model Amidst Expansion

ATLANTA (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. ImageLink, a diagnostic imaging management company, today announces their implementation of a consumer-focused business model, further empowering patients to explore their often unrealized healthcare options. This patient-first approach is supported by the team behind the success of Smart Choice MRI, including CEO Rick Anderson. The Smart Choice team boasts proven expertise in consumer-driven healthcare, and they are now using this knowledge and experience to transform the ImageLink brand into the preeminent diagnostic imaging management company. ImageLink currently manages 14 centers across Georgia and Ohio and has begun the first step of their expansion plan with a 15th managed location in Boynton Beach, Florida.
UEFATimes Union

Media Alert: Dennis Publishing Joins BlueConic to Discuss Role of First-Party Data in its Business Transformation at the MarTech Fall Conference

BOSTON (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. BlueConic, the world’s leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), today announced it will moderate a discussion with Dennis Publishing called, “How Dennis Publishing Made First-Party Data Core to its Business Transformation,” at the upcoming MarTech Fall Conference. The session will highlight how the company is unlocking the power of first-party data to inform audience engagement and drive growth across all parts of the business – advertising, subscriptions, lead gen, and ecommerce.
BusinessTimes Union

Mako Networks to Exhibit at FSTEC 2021 September 12-14

ELGIN, Ill. (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Mako Networks will be exhibiting at the upcoming FSTEC show September 12-14 at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas. Known as the event "where restaurants and tech connect," the conference features three days of insightful forums featuring over 70 food service industry speakers as well as 1:1 meetings. As a leading network technology vendor for retail environments where card-present point-of-sale transactions take place, Mako secure SD-WAN solutions help the food service industry create and secure network environments to meet the requirements of PCI-DSS.
Boston, MATimes Union

Executive and Continuous Improvement Leader Joins the Nonprofit Lean Enterprise Institute

BOSTON (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. The nonprofit Lean Enterprise Institute (LEI), a global leader in lean management thinking, practice, and innovation, today announced the hiring of Richard Vellante as executive director of community and training events, and administration. Vellante is an experienced executive with deep firsthand experience implementing continuous improvement methods. Vellante...
BusinessTimes Union

Will Grannis, Managing Director of Google Cloud's Office of the CTO, has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. The CTO Forum today announced that Will Grannis, Managing Director, Office of the CTO for Google Cloud, has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum brings together senior technology executives, business leaders, and academicians to discuss and collaborate on key technology issues, and to accelerate innovation across organizations.
BusinessTimes Union

Syniti Appoints Joel Bernstein to Its Board of Directors

BOSTON (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, announced it appointed Joel Bernstein to its board of directors. Bernstein will serve on both Syniti’s board and audit committee where he will support the business’s growth strategy. Bernstein is the Chief Financial Officer of the Customer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy