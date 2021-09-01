Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Global firms supporting Earthshot Prize finalists announced

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xhfly_0bj3yt0S00
The Duke of Cambridge (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize has announced the companies and brands who will help “scale up” ideas submitted by finalists aiming to tackle the planet’s problems.

Hitachi, Microsoft, and the Ingka Group, which owns and operates most Ikea stores, are among the businesses supporting the inaugural 15 finalists of the environmental competition, who will be revealed later this month.

William launched his ambitious £50 million Earthshot Prize project last autumn with his Royal Foundation and it aims to recognise solutions, ideas and technologies that “repair the planet”.

It takes inspiration from the Apollo moon landings, nicknamed Moonshot, which helped advance mankind’s technological achievements, and features five categories or Earthshots which organisers say if achieved by 2030 would improve life for all.

Every year from 2021 until the end of the decade, winners of the five Earthshots will each receive £1 million, after being picked by the judging panel.

Indra Nooyi, a member of the Earthshot Prize judging panel and former chairman and chief executive officer of PepsiCo, said: “Sustainability is fundamental to how business is conducted.

“Collaboration with the private sector is critical in order to propel sustainable environmental innovation.

“These companies can accelerate our progress toward a more sustainable future with their global reach and impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JjTyS_0bj3yt0S00
William with Sir David Attenborough, who is a member of the Earthshot Prize Council (Kensington Palace/The Earthshot Prize/PA) (PA Media)

“By leveraging their expertise, size and scale, they can supercharge the adoption of solutions created by our Earthshot Prize finalists and winners, solutions that will ultimately improve lives around the world and restore our planet.”

The companies supporting the finalists are based across the globe and will make up the first Earthshot Prize Global Alliance.

They include engineering and design firm Arup, Vodacom a South African mobile communications company, Microsoft, Walmart and Unilever.

Winners in the five Earthshot categories, protect and restore nature; clean our air; revive our oceans; build a waste-free world; and fix our climate, will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on October 17.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Indra Nooyi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Reach#Hitachi#The Ingka Group#Royal Foundation#Apollo#Moonshot#Earthshots#Pepsico#Arup#Vodacom#South African#Unilever
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
BusinessBirmingham Star

London and Partners launches Mayor's International Business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): LondonPartners, the business and growth agency for London, recently launched the first edition of the Mayor's International Business Programme (MIBP) for India. The 12-month, free programme offers ambitious scaleups from London's technology, life sciences, creative and urban sectors, tailored support in the form of workshops, mentorship, events and one-to-one meetings to help them expand their businesses in India.
Energy Industrydmagazine.com

Finalists Announced: D CEO’s 2021 Energy Awards

D CEO is pleased to announce its Energy Awards finalists for 2021. This year, in the spirit of the sector’s camaraderie, innovation, and sustainable future, we have expanded the program to recognize companies and executives in renewable energy alongside leaders in oil and gas. As part of this year’s program,...
MuseumsCosmos

2021 Australian Museum Eureka Prize finalists have been announced

The 2021 Australian Museum Eureka Prize finalists have been announced, and some the names are familiar to us, here at Cosmos. The prizes award excellences in research, innovation, leadership, science engagement and school science. You can see the full list of finalists here. So, come and meet some of the...
Dallas, TXmartechseries.com

Amplifi Announces Global Partnership With Redpoint Global

As customer expectations for hyper-personalized experiences grow higher daily, combining quality customer data with leading CDP technology is a must. As customers’ expectations for hyper-personalized experiences grow higher every day, combining high-quality customer data with leading Customer Data Platform technology is a must, Amplifi, a leading strategy and information management consultancy headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is delighted to announce its first truly global partnership with Redpoint Global to bring combined expertise and experience around customer data to enterprises in North America and EMEA.
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Arcadia Biosciences initiates search for new CEO

DAVIS, CALIF. — Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has initiated a search for a new chief executive officer, a move that coincides with the company’s expansion into the consumer packaged goods sector. Matthew Plavan, who has been CEO since 2019, will step down from the role once a successor is named. Mr....
Businesssacramentosun.com

ESGRisk.ai launches ESG India Leadership Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ESGRisk.ai, India's first ESG rating agency, is pleased to announce the first edition of 'ESG India Leadership Awards'. The awards aim to recognise sustainable Indian companies and celebrate their achievements in ESG. Companies will be recognised for their performance on 21 ESG themes...
Owego, NYowegopennysaver.com

The Owego Kitchen honored by U.S. Chamber of Commerce as Community Support & Leadership Award finalist

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced in a national press release on Wednesday that The Owego Kitchen, from Owego, N.Y., is a finalist for its annual Dream Big Awards. The awards, presented by Spectrum Reach and with support from MetLife and Staples Connect, celebrate the achievements of small businesses and honor their contributions to America’s economic growth.
Engineeringhackaday.com

Ten Winners Of The Hackaday Prize Supportive Tech Challenge

Congratulations to the ten projects that have been selected to receive $500, and continue to the finals of the 2021 Hackaday Prize! Each of these are a different take on the Reimagine Supportive Tech Challenge that sought ways to make great hardware ideas work for more people. Ebooks have made...
Worldcrowdfundinsider.com

Monetary Authority of Singapore Chooses 15 Finalists for Global CBDC Challenge

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the nation’s central bank and financial regulator, revealed on August 30, 2021 that 15 finalists were selected for the international competition to create a retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) solution (Global CBDC Challenge). The finalists include financial institutions, Fintech firms, and technology solution...
Phoenix, AZSignalsAZ

Greater Phoenix Chamber Announces 11 Finalists for ATHENA Awards

The Greater Phoenix Chamber announced the 11 women chosen as finalists for its prestigious ATHENA Awards, continuing its strong tradition of recognizing outstanding Valley businesswomen. The ATHENA Businesswoman of the Year Award recognizes a woman in the public and private sectors, in addition to highlighting an upcoming leader in the...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Former HSBC Middle East CEO to take senior role at First Abu Dhabi Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has hired former HSBC regional CEO Martin Tricaud as head of investment banking, according to sources cited by Reuters. FAB and HSBC did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters reported. Tricaud, who spent over 13 years at HSBC, left the global bank in...
BusinessTimes Union

Humana Chief Technology Officer Eric Tagliere Appointed to CTO Forum Advisory Board

Humana Chief Technology Officer Eric Tagliere Appointed to CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum today announced that Eric Tagliere, Chief Technology Officer of Humana Inc., has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum brings together senior technology executives, business leaders and academicians to discuss and collaborate on key technology issues and to accelerate innovation across organizations.
Industryperfumerflavorist.com

Givaudan Launches Protein Hub at Zurich Innovation Center

Givaudan has announced the expansion of its global protein innovation network with a new Protein Hub at its flagship Zurich innovation center in Kemptthal, Switzerland. The Protein Hub builds on Givaudan’s expertise in taste, texture, colors, proteins and ingredients, and provides the experts, technologies and equipment to help accelerate the development of alternative proteins.
Real Estatebizjournals

Behind the deal: CBRE's acquisition of a majority interest in Turner & Townsend will help clients with sustainability, infrastructure projects

CBRE has been making investment moves in the last two months. In late July, CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) announced a definitive agreement to acquire 60% ownership interest in Turner & Townsend Holdings Limited for $1.3 billion. Analysts who cover CBRE said the deal is significant not only for its size but also for its implications to the company's earnings.
Economyceoworld.biz

Best CEOs And Top Executives in Africa, 2021

In Africa you can meet some of the richest and most successful CEOs. The names you will read below may be familiar. If not this is an opportunity to meet some of the most successful people in Africa. Aliko Dangote: He is the founder of Dangote Group, born in Kano,...
StocksNBC San Diego

SPACs Offer Hope for Reviving Singapore's Flagging IPO Market

As of Friday, special purpose acquisition companies can list on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) mainboard. Singapore's benchmark index has traditionally been dominated by finance and property names. But the exchange has set its sights on drawing tech companies, and it thinks that SPACs will be a good way to do...

Comments / 0

Community Policy