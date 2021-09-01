Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, MA

Norfolk Hunt Club hosts hunter pace

hometownweekly.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hunter pace itself began with a ride into the woods just in front of the dilapidated white farmhouse on Cottage Street. The third time was the charm on Sunday morning for the Norfolk Hunt Club’s Hunter Pace, which began and ended at the Medfield State Hospital. But while two prior cancellations took their toll on the number of riders that participated, the event’s unique historical connections and tremendous views of the Charles River meant it could only be a huge success.

hometownweekly.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
Medfield, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Medfield, MA
Norfolk, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Hunting#The Hunter#Horse#The Norfolk Hunt Club#The Lewis Estate#Covid#Gopro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
Richmond, VAPosted by
The Hill

McAuliffe praises removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) on Wednesday praised the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond. "I'm glad these statues are down. Elections do matter. We now have a Democratic legislature which allowed us to pass legislation so that we could actually begin to take these statues," the former governor and current Democratic gubernatorial nominee told MSNBC's Geoff Bennett.

Comments / 0

Community Policy