Norfolk Hunt Club hosts hunter pace
The hunter pace itself began with a ride into the woods just in front of the dilapidated white farmhouse on Cottage Street. The third time was the charm on Sunday morning for the Norfolk Hunt Club’s Hunter Pace, which began and ended at the Medfield State Hospital. But while two prior cancellations took their toll on the number of riders that participated, the event’s unique historical connections and tremendous views of the Charles River meant it could only be a huge success.hometownweekly.net
