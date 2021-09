How you’all doing? After a whole lot of years in Fredonia, my daughters convinced my bride and I to move near family in Franklin, Tenn. So, I decided to take a column break while dealing with a move of historic proportions. It helped and we did it by gum. We’re in the huge green rolling hills of Middle Tenn, not central, listening to songs about trains, puppy dogs, prison, bacon, briskets, and grits.