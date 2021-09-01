Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles name Jalen Hurts starter despite Gardner Minshew trade

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 7 days ago

Jalen Hurts officially was named the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback Tuesday, three days after the team acquired Gardner Minshew from the Jacksonville Jaguars. “Nobody else got any reps with the ones (first-stringers) and Jalen’s known, ‘Hey, nobody else has gotten any reps with the ones but me,'” first-year Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “Jalen’s our starter. … I consistently saw a player that got better every single day.”

www.lindyssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#The New England Patriots#The Atlanta Falcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLFakeTeams

Jacksonville Jaguars trade Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles

Gardner “Mustache” Minshew is on the move to the Philadelphia Eagles:. “Minshew Mania” now moves to Philly, as a backup to the incumbent Jalen Hurts (who was already a polarizing player for many). Odds are this may give Hurts slightly more of a discount in drafts. He’s currently the QB11 off the boards per FantasyPros ECR. That’s a dicey proposition, but one that could pay off handsomely given Hurts’ ability to make things happen with his legs.
NFLFox News

Eagles 2021 season simulation predicts which QB will fare better – Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew?

The Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback situation appears to be set in stone – at least for the first week of the season. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni named Jalen Hurts the starter for the team’s first game of the 2021 season against the Atlanta Falcons. Hurts was given the starting job but might have some pressure on him to perform well since second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II is now backing him up.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Clinton Portis Pleads Guilty

Former NFL running back Clinton Portis has made a decision regarding his trial. The two-time Pro Bowler has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. This is an interesting decision from Portis, ending the prosecution without going to trial a second time. Portis faces a maximum sentence of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 reasons why LA Rams claim waived QB Josh Rosen

Yep. A quarterback was waived that I can honestly say makes sense for the LA Rams to kick the tires on. I’m talking about a young quarterback named Josh Rosen, a player who has been a bit of a nomad in his first three NFL seasons. Good? Not exactly. But we’ll talk about that later. He just was a guy who happened to be in the wrong position on the wrong team an incredible three times.
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

3 quarterbacks that could surprise in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season

Throughout the offseason, we’ve seen an endless number of headlines pertaining to the quarterback position around the NFL. Some quarterbacks changed teams via trade, in free agency, or there are rookie quarterbacks that want to leave a lasting impression to kick off the season. Getting off to a positive start to begin the season can create momentum for the rest of the season for each quarterback.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Telling Cam Newton Details

More details have started to emerge from the New England Patriots’ decision to release quarterback Cam Newton earlier this week. The Patriots stunned the football world with the decision to release Newton on Tuesday. Newton was the expected starter under center for Bill Belichick’s team. However, the Patriots are opting to go with rookie Mac Jones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy