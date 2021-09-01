Eagles name Jalen Hurts starter despite Gardner Minshew trade
Jalen Hurts officially was named the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback Tuesday, three days after the team acquired Gardner Minshew from the Jacksonville Jaguars. “Nobody else got any reps with the ones (first-stringers) and Jalen’s known, ‘Hey, nobody else has gotten any reps with the ones but me,'” first-year Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “Jalen’s our starter. … I consistently saw a player that got better every single day.”www.lindyssports.com
