BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The stubborn ridge of high pressure that has kept us so hot the past several days is finally getting pushed further east, as a trough digs in along the west coast. That will bring increasing northwesterly winds and a slow but steady "cool down" today into tomorrow. So we are closely watching the French Fire, as periods of locally gusty winds today into tomorrow will fan the flames, but for now it looks like those gusts remain below 45 miles per hour, which is why you don't see a Wind Advisory in the forecast. There will be some more moisture available than we had over the weekend, but it's still very dry with critically dry vegetation on our drought, so fire weather conditions are concerning through Wednesday evening.