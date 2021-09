The Golden Bear’s design draws ambitious golfers from Westchester County and abroad — as well as curious black bears. There’s the Bear Trap at PGA National, the Snake Pit at Innisbrook, and of course, Amen Corner at Augusta National. Joining these memorable stretches of golf holes is Bear’s Corner at Mansion Ridge. The Jack Nicklaus signature course at the daily fee facility in Monroe is a lot closer to Westchester than the other three and well-worth the trip, especially when you get around to the heart of the course, holes 12 through 16, which was designated as “Bear’s Corner” this year.