Hutcheson to serve as interim communications director

By MARK MAYNARD Kentucky Today
Princeton Times Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA longtime Kentucky journalist and former managing editor of the Western Recorder has been named the interim communications director for the Kentucky Baptist Convention. Chip Hutcheson will begin his new duties with the KBC on Sept. 1. He has worked with the communications department for the past two years. He replaces Brandon Porter, who resigned to take a media leadership position with Baptist Press in Nashville.

