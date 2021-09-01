Hutcheson to serve as interim communications director

Urban Strategies, Inc. (USI) announced that Erika N. Wilson has been promoted to communications and marketing director. Wilson will continue to oversee communications for the St. Louis area and throughout the country. She started at USI over ten years ago as a community services liaison serving Renaissance Place at Grand working with local residents. She has coordinated 300+ person conferences, told the important stories of residents, and continues to elevate the work locally & nationally. Wilson is the board chair of St. Louis ArtWorks and has served on the board for four years. ArtWorks has provided opportunities for thousands of young people, successfully helping to prepare them for future education and employment opportunities. The organization bridges economic, racial and social divisions by providing underserved youth with arts education, workforce development training, and 21st century life skills, including fiscal literacy and professional communication.