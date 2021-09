The 38th annual Friends of Granby Public Library (FOGPL) book sale will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 24–26 at Holcomb Farm, 113 Simsbury Road in West Granby. Thanks to all the donors who have kept our volunteers busy throughout the summer collecting, inspecting, and sorting books for the big sale. A lot of time and effort goes into putting this event together and it is, by far, FOGPL’s biggest fundraiser. Proceeds from the book sale help support the Granby Public Library programs, museum passes, books, DVDs, and special events.