Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Best dad EVER! These celebrities are amazing single dads

By Bang Showbiz
times-georgian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Liam Neeson’s wife Natasha Richardson passed away following a ski accident in 2009, the actor became a single father to his sons Michael and Daniel, born in 1995 and 1996, respectively. In 2014, he discussed being a single parent with GQ: "My boys are teenagers. They're experimenting. They're flexing muscles and sometimes dangerous avenues, and you think,... If Tasha was here, someone could share this. But yeah, we're doing all right, you know?"

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Natasha Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Darius Rucker's Rumored Ex Girlfriend Breaks Silence After Being Hospitalized After Reported Overdose

Darius Rucker's former girlfriend Kate Quigley put her loved ones at ease recently. The model and comedian was one of four individuals who OD'd from cocaine and fentanyl at a house party in the Venice section of LA. Quigley was reportedly found unconscious, per TMZ, and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Her friend, fellow comedian Brian Redban, shared a screenshot of a text message between the two to his Twitter account where Quigley lets him know she's alive but not the best. Redban also posted a picture of himself with Quigley on Twitter, asking his followers to "give love to my dear friend @KateQFunny," along with a sad emoji.
NBAInternational Business Times

Michael K. Williams Net Worth: 'NBA 2K21' Actor's Fortune Before His Death

Michael K. Williams was an actor most famous for his performance on HBO’s critically-acclaimed show “The Wire” where he played the role of Omar Little. The television star was found dead inside his home in Brooklyn, New York on Monday. He was 54. Williams had a long-running career as an...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Prince's Oldest Brother & Heir to His Estate John Nelson Passed Away, Sister Announced in Heartbreaking Post

Late American singer and songwriter Prince's half-sister, Sharon Nelson, has announced the death of her older brother and heir to the singer's estate, John Nelson. On April 21, 2016, the world mourned the death of celebrated singer and multi-instrumentalist Prince, who was known for his flamboyant lifestyle, androgynous persona, and incredible vocal range.
New York City, NYPosted by
BET

Woman From LA Party Where Comedian Fuquan Johnson Died From Apparent Overdose Speaks Out

The Los Angeles comedy scene and beyond are reeling after comedian Fuquan Johnson was pronounced dead Sep. 3, after an apparent overdose at a party in Venice. Two other people who have not yet been named, also died from the tainted drugs. Comedian Kate Quigley, who was at the party in the Venice house, is hospitalized in critical condition. A fellow comedian shared her message to him on social media.
Relationship Advicehotnewhiphop.com

Erica Mena Celebrates Divorce From Safaree At The Club

Erica Mena is overjoyed to be divorced from Safaree, celebrating the end of their marriage this weekend during a club appearance. The reality star was enjoying herself at the nightclub this weekend, when she took the microphone and announced that she was celebrating her divorce, which prompted a loud response by her fans.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Shania Twain sends fans wild in fishnet tights and stilettos

Shania Twain sent fans into a spin this week with a striking photo shared on social media. The country star - who celebrated her 56th birthday on 28 August - posted a photo taken mid-performance and was quickly inundated with comments. The image shows Shania dressed in a short black...

Comments / 0

Community Policy