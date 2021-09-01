Interview: Why campaigners want protection of nurse title

PCN service requirements are being phased in gradually over the next 18 months, with just two beginning from October this year. One of these is the 'tackling neighbourhood health inequalities' specification, which requires PCNs to have recorded the ethnicity of all registered patients, or to note where patients have chosen not to state their ethnicity. PCNs can also earn a share of £10.1m funding for recording this data through a target set out in the Investment and Impact Fund (IIF) if practices record ethnicity data for between 81% and 95% of patients by the end of March 2022.