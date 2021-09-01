Interview: Why campaigners want protection of nurse title
A new attempt is being made to secure protection for the job title ‘nurse’ in UK legislation and Nursing Times has spoken to the nurse leading the charge. “There is an issue about other professionals calling themselves nurses and employers appointing people into nursing roles without nursing qualifications and registration,” said Professor Alison Leary, who is professor of healthcare and workforce modelling at London South Bank University (LSBU). She noted that, according to Ipsos MORI, nursing was the most trusted profession in the UK and misuse of the title was a “breach of that trust”.www.nursingtimes.net
