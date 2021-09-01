Students miss Friday COVID-19 surveillance tests following inconsistent information from Duke

Duke University has set new restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as cases are surging on the Durham campus despite its vaccine mandate. In the first week of classes, 304 undergraduates, 45 graduate students and 15 employees tested positive for COVID-19. All but eight of these individuals were vaccinated, and the vast majority of them are asymptomatic. A small number have minor, cold- and flu-like symptoms, and none have been hospitalized, according to the university.