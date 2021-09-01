Students miss Friday COVID-19 surveillance tests following inconsistent information from Duke
Sophomore Spencer James planned on getting his COVID-19 surveillance test last Friday at some point in the afternoon, but he was instead greeted by a deactivated DukeCard. As a part of Duke’s routine surveillance testing to identify active COVID-19 cases, many undergraduate students were scheduled for a test on Friday, Aug. 27. Multiple students believed they had until 4 p.m. to complete their test, but several testing sites closed at 1 p.m. This confusion resulted in fears that students would lose access to housing and dining over the weekend.www.dukechronicle.com
Comments / 0