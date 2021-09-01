Cancel
'We're all good friends': Experienced setter, young hitters lead talented Oconee County volleyball

Athens Banner-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOconee County senior Grace Wenrich is an assist machine on the volleyball court, having set her teammates up for nearly 300 points thus far this season. A James Madison commit, Wenrich is a gifted setter who has long been recognized for her assists, and this season she’s even more dangerous when teaming with twins Brinley and Bailey Bartlett in setting fire to nets all over Northeast Georgia.

www.onlineathens.com

