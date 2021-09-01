Princeton Police report
Aug. 26, at 4:24 p.m., officers arrested Dalton J. Fluaitt, 26, of Princeton, on five Caldwell County bench warrants charging him with failure to appear. Aug. 26, at 10:14 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle collision on West Main St. at NAPA. Investigation revealed Robert R. Jones, 45, of Cerulean, was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma and failed to negotiate the curve on West Main Street. Jones left the left side of the street and struck a utility pole, road signs and utility trailer. Police said further investigation revealed Jones was under the influence of intoxicants. he was taken into custody and charged with DUI, first offense.www.timesleader.net
