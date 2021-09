Zunino is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Zunino caught both of the final two games of the Rays' weekend series with the Twins, going 0-for-8 between those contests to sink his season average to .201. With the Rays facing a quick turnaround for the Labor Day game in Boston, Francisco Mejia will get a turn behind the dish in place of Zunino.