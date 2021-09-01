Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Latest: North Korea proposes Sinovac shots go elsewhere

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kuoXV_0bj3rmgI00
Virus Outbreak the Latest FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, a nurse handles a package of refrigerated COVID-19 vaccine doses from Chinese company Sinovac, in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province. UNICEF told The Associated Press that North Korea has proposed its allotment of almost 3 million Sinovac doses from the COVAX immunization program instead be sent to countries with severe COVID-19 outbreaks. (Chinatopix via AP, File) (Uncredited)

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea has proposed a U.N.-backed immunization program send its allotment of almost 3 million doses of a Chinese-made vaccine to countries with severe COVID-19 outbreaks while it continues to claim a perfect record in keeping out the coronavirus.

UNICEF, which procures and delivers vaccines on behalf of the COVAX program, said Tuesday that North Korea’s Ministry of Public Health has communicated that the 2.97 million Sinovac shots COVAX planned to deliver to the North may be sent elsewhere.

The North Korean ministry also said it will “will continue to communicate with COVAX Facility to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months,” UNICEF said in an email to The Associated Press.

COVAX had also allocated 1.9 million AstraZeneca shots to the North but delivery has been delayed.

Experts say North Korea remains focused on tough quarantines and border controls to keep out the virus, and vaccines appear to be a secondary priority.

Some experts say North Korea could be questioning the effectiveness and rare side effects of the vaccines it's been offered and holding out for others.

The North claims to have not confirmed a single case of coronavirus infection, despite widespread skepticism. In its latest report to the World Health Organization last week, the North said it has tested 37,291 people for the coronavirus as of Aug. 19 and that all were negative.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

Micronesia's president tells AP he mandated vaccines to protect vulnerable island nation where virus hasn't spread

— Vaccinations in rural India are improving but country continues to struggle with enough supplies to meet demand

Sound bite labeling US outbreak a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' captured the moment but not the whole story

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronvirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

JERUSALEM — Israel commenced a new school year on schedule despite a surge in new cases of coronavirus and concerns about students spreading infections.

Around 2.4 million elementary and high school students returned to classrooms Wednesday, while around a quarter million in communities with high infection rates remained home to learn remotely.

Masks are mandatory in classrooms and teachers are required to have received a COVID-19 vaccine or hold a negative test upon entry to schools.

The Health Ministry reported a single-day record of nearly 11,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the country grapples with a fourth wave of infections. Over 700 people are in serious condition in Israeli hospitals, straining the country’s healthcare system.

Israel has seen new infections skyrocket in recent weeks despite a world-leading vaccination drive that saw nearly 60% of its population receiving at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Last month the country started giving booster doses to its population of 9.3 million.

___

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Schools across Taiwan have reopened for the academic year as the island’s largest COVID-19 outbreak subsides.

Schools on the island shut down in May and many switched online in the face of the island’s largest outbreak, which has since passed 15,000 cases. Taiwan is now reporting new COVID-19 cases in the single digits.

Students will eat lunch at their own desks, which now have plastic dividers separating students. Masks are required, and classrooms will have exhaust fans to circulate air.

Two giant balloons and music created a festive air greeting the students arriving for classes at Tienmu Elementary School on Wednesday. Parents are relived that their kids are back in school, saying online learning wasn’t necessarily good in the long term.

“You can see that parents are really happy today,” said Liao Cher-hao, president of the parents’ association of the school in the capital, Taipei. “They all want to send their kids back to school ASAP. Basically, we made a survey. The results of online classes are not super good.”

___

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, approaching a daily record set last month just a day after officials cautiously expressed hope that infections may slow.

The 2,025 cases reported Wednesday marked the 57th consecutive day of at least 1,000 cases, and there are concerns transmissions could worsen as the country approaches its biggest holiday of the year.

Officials are wrestling with a slow vaccine rollout and an erosion in public vigilance despite the toughest social distancing rules short of a lockdown in Seoul and other large population centers, where private social gatherings of three or more people are banned after 6 p.m.

There are concerns the virus could spread more quickly during this month’s Chuseok holidays, the Korean version of Thanksgiving where millions of people usually travel across the country to meet relatives.

___

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia’s Victoria state is reporting its first COVID-19 deaths this year, and the government concedes that the infection numbers of the delta variant of the coronavirus will continue to rise.

The state reported two deaths Wednesday, the first since last Oct. 18. Neighboring New South Wales reported four deaths, bringing the death toll from a delta variant outbreak that started in June to 102.

Victoria and New South Wales are both locked down and are now counting on getting their residents vaccinated to contain the outbreak.

With 120 new infections reported Wednesday, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said: “We will not see these case numbers go down. They are going to go up.”

New South Wales reported 1,116 infections in the latest 24-hour period.

___

RICHLAND, Wash. — Workers at the Hanford nuclear reservation in eastern Washington state who do not provide proof of a coronavirus vaccination will be required to be tested at least weekly to be allowed on the site.

he Tri-City Herald reports that the policy announced Monday covers about 11,000 Department of Energy, contractor and subcontractor workers. Many workers could be required to comply by mid-September.

Also under the new policy, visitors with business at the site will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative virus test from within the previous three days.

The Hanford site was used to produce two-thirds of the plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program during World War II and the Cold War. About $2.5 billion is now spent every year on cleanup of the contaminated site.

___

ATLANTA — More Georgians are being diagnosed with coronavirus infections than ever before. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests rose to 9,641 per day Tuesday, topping the previous high of 9,635 set back on Jan. 11.

Officials say the rapid spread among children is a new aspect of the pandemic. Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said Monday that cases have skyrocketed since schools opened in early August.

Toomey says that “we’re seeing a significant number of cases among school-aged children, and the number of cases has nearly quadrupled over the last couple of weeks, with the sharpest increase — the highest number of cases — in children aged 11 to 17.”

She says public health officials tracked more than 170 outbreaks statewide last week, the highest number since the pandemic began. More than half were in schools.

___

HILO, Hawaii — The largest hospital on the Big Island of Hawaii is operating at about 120% of capacity amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that Hilo Medical Center has 38 patients being treated for the disease caused by the coronavirus, including 10 in the intensive care unit.

A hospital spokeswoman says that as the largest hospital on the island, it can’t divert patients.

She says it has a plan for everyone who comes for care. Last week, the hospital opened a 16-bed overflow unit in its extended care facility.

The hospital says it’s constantly assessing its campus for locations in which to care for patients.

___

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients is further straining Alaska’s hospital system. One health official calls it a “very serious crisis” and worries what the next few weeks will bring.

The state health department reported that hospitals had a record 152 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, surpassing previous highs in December.

Jared Kosin of the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association told the Anchorage Daily News that the latest increase in coronavirus infections has shown little sign of slowing.

As of Tuesday, 771 of the state’s 1,200 hospital beds were filled. Out of 174 intensive care beds, all but 26 were taken.

___

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota officials are reopening four free coronavirus testing sites as circulation of the highly contagious delta variant renews demand for testing.

The reopened locations include sites in St. Paul and Bloomington, augmenting existing metro area sites in Brooklyn Park and at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Outside the metro area, locations in St. Cloud and Mankato are expected to resume testing this week.

The increase in testing locations comes as virus cases continue to grow across the state and hospitals near full capacity, with both intensive care unit beds and overall hospital beds more than 90% occupied.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicef#Chinese#Unicef#Ministry Of Public Health#North Korean#Covax Facility#The Associated Press#Ap#The Health Ministry#Israeli#Pfizer#Tienmu Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Related
WorldDaily Beast

He Was Kim Jong Un’s Party Pal. Now He Rots in a Chinese Prison.

Michael Spavor, the spirited Canadian who twice finessed visits of Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman to Pyongyang—including for a birthday bash with leader Kim Jong Un—was sentenced to 11 years in a Chinese prison last week. The crime for which Spavor was found guilty, after having been held virtually incommunicado since December 2018, was to have spilled state secrets, including pictures, to a former Canadian diplomat who’s also been jailed all this time.
MilitaryPosted by
IBTimes

South Korea Successfully Launches Homegrown SLBM: Report

South Korea has test-fired a homegrown submarine-launched ballistic missile, a report said Tuesday, as it seeks to build up its forces to defend itself from the nuclear-armed North. Pyongyang has long sought to develop submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) technology, and showed off four such devices at a military parade overseen...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea turns down Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses - WSJ

Sept 1 (Reuters) - North Korea has rejected roughly three million COVID-19 vaccine doses developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech, saying the shots should be sent to harder-hit countries, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing UNICEF. The agency, which helps deliver COVID-19 shots on behalf of the COVAX scheme,...
WorldRebel Yell

Ex-ambassador: North Korea increases tensions again |

Seoul (dpa) – The alleged restart of the controversial North Korean nuclear reactor at Yongbyon poses a challenge for the United States according to the assessment of former German diplomat Thomas Schäfer. “I think North Korea wants to slowly increase tensions again,” the former ambassador to Pyongyang said in an...
WorldRebel Yell

North Korea seems to be preparing for a big military parade |

Seoul (AP) – According to the South Korean general staff, North Korea could prepare a new military parade. Along with the United States, South Korea is currently watching preparations in North Korea for “major events such as a military parade in connection with its internal appointments,” a staff spokesperson said. national news agency Yonhap. South Korean broadcasters have reported, citing multiple sources, that North Korea may host a military broadcast no earlier than Thursday the state’s founding day. But it is also possible that a parade on the founding day of the ruling Labor Party will take place on October 10.
WorldPublic Radio International PRI

North Korea plutonium enrichment

North Korea is firing up one of its nuclear reactors, and likely producing weapons-grade plutonium for nuclear weapons, according to a new report from the International Atomic Energy Agency. The agency says North Korea appears to have stopped refining plutonium for years — notably during talks with former President Donald Trump. The agency says the fact that reactors are up and running again is “deeply troubling.” The World’s correspondent in Asia, Patrick Winn, has been following this story.
Worldomahanews.net

North Korea refuses 3mn doses of China's Sinovac vaccine UNICEF

North Korea has rejected a shipment of three million doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac Covid vaccine from the international COVAX scheme, asking UNICEF to redirect them to worse-hit countries, the UN said on Thursday. The Asian nation was among the first to introduce strict Covid restrictions as the pandemic began...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea rejects offer of nearly 3 million Sinovac COVID-19 shots

Sept 1 (Reuters) - North Korea has rejected roughly three million COVID-19 vaccine doses of China's Sinovac Biotech (SVA.O), saying they should be sent to severely affected countries, the UNICEF said on Wednesday. The isolated country's public ministry pointed to the limited global supply for vaccines and continuing virus surges...
Foreign PolicyBrookings Institution

Debating North Korea: US and Chinese perspectives

The deteriorating U.S.-China relationship is hindering prospects for meaningful cooperation on persistent security challenges, including the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) nuclear issue. The threat perception gap, different long-term objectives and increasing mutual suspicion between the two major powers continue to widen despite mutual interest in ensuring peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. Both countries view the other as an obstacle to progress—China is seen as prioritizing DPRK regime security over the nuclear nonproliferation regime and nuclear threats, while the U.S. is seen as a destabilizer plotting to contain China. As the region waits to see if and when North Korea will reengage, the U.S. and China should engage now on overcoming obstacles to cooperation and on a possible road map for sustained denuclearization negotiations.
Politicsaustinnews.net

South Korea hopes to restart talks with North

Seoul [South Korea], August 31 (ANI/Sputnik): A report by the UN nuclear watchdog suggesting that North Korea has restarted nuclear operations adds to the urgency of resuming talks with it, an official in the South Korean administration said on Tuesday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said last week that a...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

North Korea restarted main nuclear reactor

North Korea appears to have restarted its main reactor used to produce plutonium for nuclear weapons, according to an international atomic regulatory agency, which called it “a cause for serious concern.”. The Yongbyon reactor — which the Hermit Kingdom calls “the heart” of its nuclear program — has shown signs...
MilitaryArkansas Online

South Korea presses North on military pact

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea's vice minister of defense on Thursday called for North Korea to resume cooperation under a 2018 military agreement on reducing tensions, which the North has threatened to abandon over U.S.-South Korean military exercises. The agreement, which created buffer zones along land and sea boundaries...
CoronavirusTimes Daily

The Latest: S Korea prepares for surge with upcoming holiday

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s daily increase in coronavirus infections has exceeded 1,000 for the 62nd consecutive day as officials are raising concerns about another viral spike during this month’s Chuseok holidays, the Korean version of Thanksgiving. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not...
Washington StatePosted by
UPI News

Washington extends North Korea travel ban into 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has renewed a Trump-era ban on using U.S. passports to travel to North Korea for an additional year. "The Department of State has determined there continues to be serious risk to U.S. citizens and nationals of arrest and long-term detention constituting imminent danger to their physical safety," the agency wrote in an unpublished federal register notice to be issued Thursday.
PoliticsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Japan court summons NKorea leader over repatriation program

TOKYO — (AP) — A Japanese court has summoned North Korea's leader to face demands for compensation by several ethnic Korean residents of Japan who say they suffered human rights abuses in North Korea after joining a resettlement program there that promised a “paradise on Earth,” a lawyer and plaintiff said Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
The Independent

The Latest: South Korea concerned about eroding vigilance

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea has reported more than 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus, approaching a one-day record set last month, as officials expressed concern about an erosion in citizen vigilance amid prolonged pandemic restrictions.The 2,050 cases reported Wednesday was the sixth time the daily increase came over 2,000 in a span of a month, including a record 2,221 on Aug. 11.The capital Seoul and the nearby metropolitan area have had the country’s toughest social distancing rules short of a lockdown for nine consecutive weeks. The measures force night clubs and churches to close and prohibits private social...

Comments / 0

Community Policy