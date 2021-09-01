Let’s help others!
The pandemic aftermath with economic disruptions had a direct impact on Clinton County's essential charitable organizations. Shocking news that Lock Haven University may integrate with other campuses was not welcome, but understandable. No organization can sustain losses for eight years without consequences. After a Zoom call with the president, provost and other university officials, I concluded this unavoidable transition is now in the hands of those who will strive to avert disadvantages to the students and community.
