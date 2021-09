The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews Saturdays MEAC-SWAC Challenge between the North Carolina Central Eagles and the Alcorn State Braves. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) keys in on the game and what we should expect from two teams that didn’t play a game last year due to covid-19. Dundee suggests just who you should bet on in this Week Zero matchup. Will North Carolina Central’s Trei Oliver improve in his 2nd season coaching the Eagles? Will Felix Harper take over where he left off in 2019? Will Steve McNair have the coaching advantage in this matchup? Is Eagles running back Isaiah Totten the key to the game for North Carolina Central? Will Davius Richard be able to have success in the air against the Braves? Is LaCharles Pringle the X factor for Alcorn State? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.