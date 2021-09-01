CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Ohio State football: 3 things C.J. Stroud must do against Minnesota

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow C.J. Stroud performs could determine the ceiling of this Ohio State football team. Ohio State Football Training Camp. With C.J. Stroud being named as the Ohio State football team’s starting quarterback, speculation began on what he will bring to the offense. We’ve heard a lot of discussion about what he can do. But, what does he NEED to do? Here are the three most important things I think Stroud needs to do in his first career start against Minnesota on Thursday night.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Training#Football Team#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden White House moves to oust Trump appointees from advisory boards

The White House has reached out to several former Trump administration officials to ask for their resignations from various advisory boards to which former President Trump appointed them at the end of his term. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters at a briefing that officials asked for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court justices returning to the courtroom for first time since pandemic began

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments in its ornate courtroom when the new term begins in October, the court said Wednesday. The justices have not met together in the courtroom since the pandemic shut down the court building in March 2020. The justices heard oral argument by telephone conference call for all of the past term and the last part of the one before that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy