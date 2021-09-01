Ohio State football: 3 things C.J. Stroud must do against Minnesota

How C.J. Stroud performs could determine the ceiling of this Ohio State football team. Ohio State Football Training Camp. With C.J. Stroud being named as the Ohio State football team’s starting quarterback, speculation began on what he will bring to the offense. We’ve heard a lot of discussion about what he can do. But, what does he NEED to do? Here are the three most important things I think Stroud needs to do in his first career start against Minnesota on Thursday night.