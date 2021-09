(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – The Sugar Land Skeeters opened their first-ever series against the Las Vegas Aviators with a 3-1-win Thursday night at Constellation Field. Right-handers Hunter Brown and Shawn Dubin combined to allow just one run and struck out 11 batters to shut down Las Vegas in the first meeting between the two franchises. Brown, rated as the Astros’ No. 3 prospect by MLB.com, got the start and allowed a run on four hits, while striking out six, to move to 4-0 since his promotion to the Skeeters. Dubin struck out five through three scoreless frames to lock down his first save of the year.