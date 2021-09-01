CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Bradenton Bats Bash Way to Blowout Win, 19-7

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Marauders launched six home runs on Tuesday night—one shy of the franchise record—en route to a 19-7 win over the Tampa Tarpons at LECOM Park. The win was the third straight for the Marauders (63-38), who have now scored 41 runs over their last two games, including their 22-5 win Sunday at Fort Myers. The victory also moved Bradenton within four games of the first-place Tarpons (67-34). The team’s six home runs were one shy of the franchise record, set on July 31 against Dunedin.

