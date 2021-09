A federal judge has rejected Republican efforts to immediately invalidate a Democratic-drawn map of new legislative districts in the state. The Chicago Tribune reports that U.S. District Judge Robert Dow said the the Illinois GOP’s June request to throw out the maps was denied. However, Dow rejected Democratic attempts to throw out the case entirely saying that the lawsuit is slated to be heard before a 3-judge panel on September 1st. Dow warned Democrats that they should address concerns about undercounted minority populations when they convene a special legislative session to update their map with figures from the recently released U.S. census on August 31st.