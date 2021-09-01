Tired of dull gravy

Country-style pork ribs are not technically cut from rib—they actually come from the shoulder area of the pig. They generally are boneless, but you may find some that contain a bit of bone from the shoulder blade instead of a rib bone, as is found in a true rib cut like baby back. Still, they are called “ribs” because the texture and consistency of the meat is similar to that of a true rib. We love working with country-style ribs because they have a lot more meat than regular ribs, and are therefore much more versatile. Many rib recipes call for smoking and barbecue sauce, but we prefer to braise them in a rich brown gravy. Braising is a delicious way to prepare rich meats. The slow, moist cooking method helps to break down the meat, making it tender and full of flavor. The gravy adds that comfort food touch, guaranteeing your family will love them.