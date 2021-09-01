Yankees lose to Angels, drop 4th straight game following 13-game winning streak

NEW YORK — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Monday. From the Yankees following a 8-7 loss to the Orioles on Sunday: The Yankees fell to 1-2 on their seven-game home stand...are still 15-6 in their last 21G, 16-7 in their last 23G, 22-9 in their last 31G, 25-10 in their last 35G and 27-11 in their last 38G. Had their season-high seven-series winning streak at home snapped (7/16-8/21)...was their longest series winning streak at home since an eight-series winning streak at home from 8/30/19-8/17/20...are still 17-4 in their last 21 games at home since 7/17. The Yankees have played 78 games this season determined by 2R-or-fewer, the most such games in the Majors...their 78 games decided by 2R- or-fewer are their most in a single season since 2014 (also 87)...are 49-29 (.628) in those games this season...entered today’s game with the best such record in the Majors. Dropped their first series vs. the Orioles at Yankee Stadium since 3/28-31/19 (also 1-2). C Gary Sánchez (2-for-4, 2R, 2HR, 6RBI) recorded his 15th career multi-HR game, his first since 9/3/19 vs. Texas (2HR)...hit a grand slam in the second inning and a two-run HR in the sixth. His 6RBI tied his career high (also 4/7/19 at Baltimore) and were the most by a Yankee since Luke Voit’s 6RBI in Game 2 on 9/11/20 vs. Baltimore. Was just the fourth Yankee in franchise history to record at least 6RBI from the No.9 spot in the starting lineup since RBI became an official stat in 1920, joining Joe Girardi (7RBI on 8/23/99 at Texas), Vic Raschi (7RBI on 8/4/53 vs. Detroit) and Spud Chandler (6RBI on 7/26/40 at Chicago-AL). His 6RBI were the most by a Yankees catcher since Russell Martin’s 6RBI on 8/25/11 vs. Oakland (Sánchez was the DH when recording 6RBI on 4/7/19 at Baltimore).