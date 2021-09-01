Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees lose to Angels, drop 4th straight game following 13-game winning streak

Hastings Tribune
 7 days ago

ANAHEIM — What started as a positive trip to the West Coast is now threatening to upend the Yankees’ season. The Yankees lost 6-4 on Tuesday night in a game that manager Aaron Boone warned could be a bit of a trap after Shohei Ohtani was scratched from making his scheduled start on the mound. The trap grabbed hold of the Yankees bats and did not let go until after they hit into five double plays and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Phil Gosselin
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Jimmy Herget
Person
Jake Petricka
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Angels#Anaheim#Rays#Halos#Bombers#Yanks#Little League#New York Daily News#Tribune C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Good News and bad news in Yankees’ loss to Blue Jays

The New York Yankees took on the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday afternoon after losing their last two games to the Baltimore Orioles. Just a few days ago, the Yankees had a two-game lead over the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card, but they are now tied as the Seattle Mariners claw their way back from three games down. In fact, the Toronto Blue Jays are only 3.5 games behind the Yankees, and with plenty of baseball left to play, the Bombers can’t afford to be dropping any more games.
MLBNew York Post

Joey Gallo, Gleyber Torres turning into Yankees problem: Sherman

Joey Gallo no longer can bat second for the Yankees. A strong case exists that he should no longer be in the lineup altogether. To date, he has been the Javier Vazquez of hitters, looking as if he belongs in New York as much as a cheetah on Fifth Avenue.
MLBBleacher Report

Orioles Snap 19-Game Losing Streak vs. Shohei Ohtani, Angels

The Baltimore Orioles broke their 19-game losing streak with a 10-6 comeback win over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. Outfielder Anthony Santander scored three runs and had three hits to lead Baltimore to its first win since Aug. 2, when the O's beat the New York Yankees 7-1.
MLBLos Angeles Daily News

Angels’ offensive explosion extends Orioles’ losing streak to 19 games

As Joe Maddon was explaining on Tuesday afternoon how his team’s bats could have gone so silent over the weekend, he pointed out that it’s not always about the hitters. “Sometimes it’s the pitchers’ fault,” the Angels manager said. Hours later, as if to make the point, the Angels hitters...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Joey Gallo’s blunder leads to loss to A’s | Rapid reaction

OAKLAND — Joey Gallo stared down at his glove. He fidgeted. He kicked the left field grass. He knew he’d made his biggest blunder yet since joining the Yankees. Gallo whiffed on line drive over his head that should have ended the eighth inning. On the very next pitch, Tony Kemp launched a two-run home run that sank the Yankees, 3-1, at Oakland Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Hitters Set Multiple Records in Emphatic Win Over Yankees

This series has been circled on the calendar for months. Following a tone-setting three-game sweep over the Oakland Athletics where "everything clicked" for the Blue Jays, Toronto squared off against the Yankees in the Bronx on Monday. It's been a while since Toronto met New York for an AL East...
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: A’s end Yankees’ 13-game winning streak

OAKLAND, Calif. — The New York Yankees’ 13-game winning streak ended as Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings and the Oakland Athletics held on for a 3-2 victory Saturday. Matt Chapman homered to help stop the Yankees’ best run in nearly 60 years. The A’s had lost six straight and...
MLBUSA Today

Yankees' rally vs. A's falls short as 13-game winning streak comes to an end

During the New York Yankees’ Great Transformation from a .500 club to a pennant contender again, Aaron Judge has largely been their reliable, constant presence. It has naturally taken efforts from the ensemble cast to achieve the Yankees’ longest winning streak since 1961. Yet, on Saturday afternoon at Oakland, it...
MLBNewsday

Yankees' 13-game winning streak brings back memories of 1961

Even for the mighty 1961 Yankees – a team generally ranked alongside 1927 and 1998 as the franchise’s best – a 13-game winning streak was a noteworthy achievement. So much so that we still are talking about it 60 years later, now that the 2021 team has won 13 in a row for the Yankees’ longest streak since that one.
MLBHalos Heaven

Angels Stroll Into Baltimore Searching To Snap 3-Game Losing Streak

As two-thirds of the 10-game road trip is now in the books, the Angels find themselves two games below .500 (62-64), fighting to tread water in the AL Wild Card chase. Entering play this afternoon, the Halos sit 9 games back of the second berth with only 36 regular season games remaining. The last time the Angels and Orioles faced off was back over the Fourth of July weekend as the Angels swept the O’s, including two walk-off wins at the book end of the series.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees’ bats go cold against A’s, snapping 13-game win streak

OAKLAND, Calif. — For 13 straight games, the Yankees made nearly every play, came through with every big hit … and won every game. That came to a halt on Saturday, in a sloppy 3-2 loss to the Athletics at Oakland Coliseum, where the Yankees’ longest winning streak in 50 years was snapped.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' 13-game winning streak: Four reasons New York has their longest winning streak since 1961

On the morning of Aug. 14, the New York Yankees were 63-52 and 2 1/2 games behind the second American League wild card spot. Fourteen days later, the Yankees have yet to lose another game, and have ridden a 13-game winning streak to a three-game lead for the first AL wild card spot. The Yankees haven't lost since Tim Anderson's walk-off homer for the White Sox in the Field of Dreams Game.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees get Gleyber Torres back for playoff push

Gleyber Torres is back for the Yankees’ September push. Which version of the shortstop they get could help determine their path to the postseason. The Yankees activated Torres off the injured list Friday before their game against the Orioles at the Stadium, and he was in the starting for the first time since Aug. 8, when he sprained his left thumb on a dive into second base.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Never a dull moment for these Yankees during historic 12-game winning streak

These Yankees rarely win neatly, but they’ve been winning a whole lot lately. And it’s these type of victories – close ones, comeback ones, redeeming ones – that have the most value. Thursday night’s 7-6 win at Oakland Coliseum started off looking like a rare Yankees romp until it turned...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees, Blue Jays lineups Monday: Gio Urshela back, Brett Gardner at CF, Jameson Taillon on mound

NEW YORK — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Monday. From the Yankees following a 8-7 loss to the Orioles on Sunday: The Yankees fell to 1-2 on their seven-game home stand...are still 15-6 in their last 21G, 16-7 in their last 23G, 22-9 in their last 31G, 25-10 in their last 35G and 27-11 in their last 38G. Had their season-high seven-series winning streak at home snapped (7/16-8/21)...was their longest series winning streak at home since an eight-series winning streak at home from 8/30/19-8/17/20...are still 17-4 in their last 21 games at home since 7/17. The Yankees have played 78 games this season determined by 2R-or-fewer, the most such games in the Majors...their 78 games decided by 2R- or-fewer are their most in a single season since 2014 (also 87)...are 49-29 (.628) in those games this season...entered today’s game with the best such record in the Majors. Dropped their first series vs. the Orioles at Yankee Stadium since 3/28-31/19 (also 1-2). C Gary Sánchez (2-for-4, 2R, 2HR, 6RBI) recorded his 15th career multi-HR game, his first since 9/3/19 vs. Texas (2HR)...hit a grand slam in the second inning and a two-run HR in the sixth. His 6RBI tied his career high (also 4/7/19 at Baltimore) and were the most by a Yankee since Luke Voit’s 6RBI in Game 2 on 9/11/20 vs. Baltimore. Was just the fourth Yankee in franchise history to record at least 6RBI from the No.9 spot in the starting lineup since RBI became an official stat in 1920, joining Joe Girardi (7RBI on 8/23/99 at Texas), Vic Raschi (7RBI on 8/4/53 vs. Detroit) and Spud Chandler (6RBI on 7/26/40 at Chicago-AL). His 6RBI were the most by a Yankees catcher since Russell Martin’s 6RBI on 8/25/11 vs. Oakland (Sánchez was the DH when recording 6RBI on 4/7/19 at Baltimore).

Comments / 0

Community Policy