Local, nationwide increased demand spurs construction of storage facilities
Ever since Joe Delaney entered the storage facility industry in 2012, he has seen the demand for storage spaces steadily increase. Seippel Road Storage, which Delaney owns with his wife, Linda, operates three storage buildings along with outdoor parking for campers and boats. The business recently received a building permit to construct a fourth building at 950 Seippel Place in Dubuque, to be completed in October.www.telegraphherald.com
