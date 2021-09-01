Cancel
Dubuque, IA

Local, nationwide increased demand spurs construction of storage facilities

By ELIZABETH KELSEY elizabeth.kelsey@thmedia.com
telegraphherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Joe Delaney entered the storage facility industry in 2012, he has seen the demand for storage spaces steadily increase. Seippel Road Storage, which Delaney owns with his wife, Linda, operates three storage buildings along with outdoor parking for campers and boats. The business recently received a building permit to construct a fourth building at 950 Seippel Place in Dubuque, to be completed in October.

