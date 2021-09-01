Cancel
AI Accurately Predicts Brain Age From EEG Signals Recorded During Sleep Studies

By American Academy of Sleep Medicine
scitechdaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrain age indices have potential value as diagnostic biomarkers and ‘vital signs’ of brain health. A study published in the journal Sleep shows that a deep neural network model can accurately predict the brain age of healthy patients based on electroencephalogram data recorded during an overnight sleep study, and EEG-predicted brain age indices display unique characteristics within populations with different diseases.

scitechdaily.com

