AI Accurately Predicts Brain Age From EEG Signals Recorded During Sleep Studies
Brain age indices have potential value as diagnostic biomarkers and ‘vital signs’ of brain health. A study published in the journal Sleep shows that a deep neural network model can accurately predict the brain age of healthy patients based on electroencephalogram data recorded during an overnight sleep study, and EEG-predicted brain age indices display unique characteristics within populations with different diseases.scitechdaily.com
Comments / 0