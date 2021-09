Kathy Chudoba’s Sept. 7 letter to the editor, “Salt Lake Express ignores COVID safety,” prompts me to share my own recent experience. During my trip, about half of the passengers in the full van wore masks. The driver wore one but said nothing to those who didn’t. When one passenger asked the driver for a mask, he replied he had none. Their website says in bold letters, “Salt Lake Express Will Provide Masks for Riders.” It’s a false statement. Their website also gives the current CDC mask requirements, requiring face masks to be worn by all travelers on public transportation, and says “Once the CDC gives us the green light to lift the mandate, we will be happy to do so.” That is also false and misleading.